Arenado exited Sunday's World Baseball Classic semifinal against Cuba in the bottom of the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Arenado got off to a hot start in Sunday's matchup, going 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs, an RBI and a strikeout. While he was removed from the game immediately after being hit by the pitch, he appeared to be in good spirits in the dugout, and his removal may have been precautionary due to the 9-2 lead that Team USA had at the time. If Team USA advances to the World Baseball Classic final, it's unclear whether Arenado will be available.