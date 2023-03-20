Mark DeRosa said after Sunday's World Baseball Classic win over Cuba that Arenado (hand) is believed to be fine, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Arenado was removed from Sunday's matchup after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, but he underwent X-rays that came back negative. DeRosa said Arenado would have argued to stay in the game if the game was closer, but the third baseman was removed since Team USA held a 9-2 lead at the time of his departure. Given the encouraging update, it seems possible that Arenado will be available for the World Baseball Classic championship Tuesday.