Arenado went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Reds on Friday.

Arenado's timely third-inning hit plated the Cardinals' fourth run of the day and extended the veteran third baseman's hitting streak to four games. The 30-year-old arguably already looks better early in his Cardinals tenure than during an injury-shortened 2020 in Colorado, as he's posted eight extra-base hits (four doubles, four home runs), 11 RBI and an .801 OPS through his first 81 plate appearances.