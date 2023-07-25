Arenado went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Arenado is 13-for-33 (.394) with two homers and 13 RBI during his active eight-game hitting streak. His blast came in the fifth inning to give the Cardinals a 5-2 lead, which they squandered before rallying back ahead in the ninth. The third baseman is well on his way to another 30-homer campaign -- he's at 22 for the year while adding 77 RBI, 48 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .290/.338/.527 slash line through 97 contests.