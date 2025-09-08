Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Eyeing rehab game Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arenado (shoulder) will take live batting practice Monday and Tuesday and, if that goes well, will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield and Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
If all goes according to plan, Arenado will play a few rehab games with Springfield before being activated from the 10-day injured list for the start of the Cardinals' final homestand Sept. 15. The veteran third baseman has been sidelined since late July with a right shoulder strain.
