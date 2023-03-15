Arenado is batting .364 (4-for-11) through Team USA's first three games at the World Baseball Classic.

Three of Arenado's four hits are doubles. It's status quo for the third baseman, who hit an impressive .293/.358/.533 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI across 148 contests last season. He'll play a near-everyday role at the hot corner with occasional time as the designated hitter once the Cardinals' season begins.