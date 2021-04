Arenado went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's loss to the Reds.

Make it back-to-back multi-hit games for Arenado to kick off his Cardinals career. He got a late-game at-bat against Sal Romano on Saturday and capitalized with his first long ball (and first extra-base hit) with St. Louis. Arenado has been batting third between Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong.