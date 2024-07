Arenado went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Nationals.

Arenado had one of his best games of the season. Even with his four hits, he remains cold in terms of run production -- he has just two RBI over his last 14 contests. For the year, he's at a .265/.317/.377 slash line with seven home runs, 34 RBI, 32 runs scored, 14 doubles and a stolen base over 81 games.