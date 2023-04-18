Arenado is not in the lineup Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Gorman is playing third base and batting fifth, with Alec Burleson taking a turn at DH and hitting second. This appears to be a routine day of rest for Arenado, who is 22-for-70 (.314) on the season.
