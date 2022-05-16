Arenado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 15-6 win over the Giants.

Arenado's two-run home run in the fourth inning came off reliever Zack Littell after the Cardinals previously chased Giants starter Carlos Rodon early. Arenado had gone 7-for-36 (.194) in nine games since his last homer. The third baseman's slump was just a bit of course correction -- he's still slashing .312/.374/.600 with eight long balls, 29 RBI, 16 runs scored and 12 doubles through 33 contests.