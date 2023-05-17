Arenado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

Arenado took Wade Miley deep in the second inning for his eighth home run of the season and his fifth in his last five games. He now has 13 RBI since May 10. After a rough opening month during which he got off to the worst start of his career offensively, Arenado has turned things around at the plate. The 32-year-old is slashing .315/.367/.704 with six homers, 17 RBI, 11 runs and a 5:10 BB:K over 14 games in May thus far.