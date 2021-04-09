Arenado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the 3-1 win over the Brewers on Thursday.

Arenado's home run in the eighth inning off Drew Rasmussen gave the Cardinals the lead. It was fitting that Arenado won the game for the Cardinals in their home opener after they traded for him to be the centerpiece of their offense. The 29-year-old has at least one hit in all seven games this season along with two home runs and five RBI.