Arenado went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Rockies.

Arenado launched a 404-foot blast off German Marquez in the second inning to give the Cardinals the only run they'd need. He later reached base on an error and came around to score again in the fourth. The 30-year-old slugger is now slashing .281/.340/.511 with 18 extra-base hits through 147 plate appearances.