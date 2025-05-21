Arenado went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's loss to the Tigers.

Arenado got the Cardinals on the board in the fifth with a two-run shot to left field. It was his first extra-base hit since he last homered May 11 and he now has multi-hit efforts in two of his last three games. He's still hitting just .152 over his last eight games and may continue to hit in the bottom half of the lineup for the time being after suggesting the move to manager Oli Marmol before Monday's game.