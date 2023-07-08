Arenado went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's loss to the White Sox.

Arenado launched a pair of two-run shots for his second multi-homer game of the year. His slow start to 2023 is now well behind him as his season slash line of .282/.329/.521 looks more like his usual production. Since the start of June, Arenado has registered a 1.053 OPS with 21 extra-base hits, 10 home runs and 26 RBI through 30 games.