Arenado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

Arenado has homered in consecutive games for the first time this season, and he's now 7-for-17 (.412) over his last four contests. The third baseman's power may be coming around after a fairly quiet start to the year. He's slashing .252/.299/.387 with five homers, 22 RBI, 19 runs scored, a stolen base, four doubles and a triple through 38 games.

