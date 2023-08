Arenado went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Rockies.

Arenado got the Cardinals on the board in the second inning, but that only cut the deficit to 6-1. The third baseman had gone 4-for-31 over his previous eight games since his last multi-hit effort. He's now at a .283/.330/.514 slash line with 23 homers, 79 RBI, 50 runs scored and two stolen bases over 105 contests.