Arenado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Nationals.

Arenado opened the scoring with a second-inning blast off Nationals starter Paolo Espino. After starting July with three homers in two games, Arenado's power has slipped a bit with only two blasts in his last 17 contests. The third baseman has maintained good plate skills, batting .357 this month to lift his season average to .293 with an .890 OPS, 19 homers, 60 RBI, 45 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in 93 games overall.