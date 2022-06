Arenado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

Arenado has posted four multi-hit games in his last six. He's added three homers, seven RBI and five runs in that span while continuing to bat well in the heart of the Cardinals' order. The third baseman is up to 14 long balls, 48 RBI, 33 runs scored, 16 doubles and a .278/.348/.508 slash line through 67 contests this season.