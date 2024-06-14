Arenado (hand) is starting at third base and batting cleanup Friday against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 33-year-old had X-rays come back negative on his right hand after being hit by a pitch Thursday, and he's apparently fine given he's back in the lineup a day later. Arenado is 8-for-20 with two doubles and two RBI in his past five games, and he has a .273/.340/.386 slash line through 12 contests in June.