Arenado (leg) is starting at third base and batting third Sunday against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Arenado was pulled from Saturday's contest with left leg stiffness after he fouled a pitch off himself, but the issue won't keep him out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale. The 32-year-old is in the midst of a six-game hit streak and has a .375/.407/.583 slash line with 12 RBI during that span.