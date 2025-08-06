Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday that Arenado (shoulder) will report to the team's spring training complex in Florida on Friday to begin his rehab, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Arenado will first work on strengthening his injured right shoulder, and if he shows sufficient improvement there, he will be cleared to begin a rehab assignment with the club's Florida Complex League affiliate. There is currently no timetable for Arenado's return to the Cardinals' active roster, but that should become clearer as he ramps up his rehab. Nolan Gorman has been filling in at third base for St. Louis since Arenado went down.