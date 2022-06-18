Arenado went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Arenado hit a game-tying solo shot in the second inning, but the Red Sox later pulled ahead and the Cardinals' comeback fell short. Through 15 games in June, the third baseman has gone 17-for-58 (.293) with three homers, 10 RBI and nine runs. He's been fairly steady all year with a .276/.349/.491 slash line, 12 long balls, 42 RBI, 29 runs and 14 doubles in 62 contests while remaining a fixture in the heart of the order.