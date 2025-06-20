Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Hits 350th career homer in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arenado went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox, an 8-6 extra-inning win.
Arenado had a nightcap to remember Thursday, hitting his 350th career home run in the third inning and what proved to be a game-winning single in the 10th. Per Casey Drottar of MLB.com, he's now the seventh player ever to reach 350 homers while also winning at least 10 career Gold Gloves. While his season slash line sits at just .247/.310/.397, the 34-year-old has totaled nine long balls, 38 RBI, 34 runs scored and one steal across 294 plate appearances.
