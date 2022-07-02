Arenado went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run, one run scored and three RBI in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Phillies.

The third baseman provided all the offense for the Cardinals as he recorded the second cycle of his career and the 20th in Cardinals' history, although he needed a little help from the official scorer as his single came on a play that could easily have been ruled an error on Matt Vierling. Arenado has six multi-hit performances in the last 10 games, a hot streak that has boosted his slash line on the season to .288/.349/.523 with 15 homers, 36 runs and 52 RBI through 75 contests.