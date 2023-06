Arenado went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Reds.

Arenado continued his recent surge at the plate Saturday, collecting two hits for the third consecutive game, including a solo home run off Alexis Diaz in the bottom of the ninth. The third baseman has now homered in back-to-back games and in three of his last four, giving him 13 on the season. He's hitting .367 this month with four long balls, eight RBI and four runs scored for the Cardinals' struggling offense.