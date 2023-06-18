Arenado went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and solo home run in Sunday's win over the Mets.
Arenado was 0-for-9 through the first two games of the series versus New York, but he got hot Sunday, smoking his fifth and sixth homers of June. After his first multi-homer game of the season, the slugger now has 15 long balls and 48 RBI while slashing .276/.322/.493. Arenado got off to an unusually slow start in 2023, but he's back to producing like a superstar.
