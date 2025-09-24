Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Homer, steal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arenado went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Giants.
Arenado ended a power drought of 33 games, though he also missed a month and a half in that span due to a right shoulder strain. He has gone 8-for-30 (.267) with four extra-base hits and seven RBI over eight games since his return from the injury. Overall, the third baseman is at a .238/.292/.373 slash line with 11 homers, 50 RBI, 47 runs scored and three steals over 104 contests. Barring a massive surge this week, Arenado will finish the season with an OPS under .700 for the first time in his career.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Ends up starting, exiting early•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Getting breather Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Returns from 10-day IL•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Making return Monday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Eyeing rehab game Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Aiming for Sept. 15 return•