Arenado went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Giants.

Arenado ended a power drought of 33 games, though he also missed a month and a half in that span due to a right shoulder strain. He has gone 8-for-30 (.267) with four extra-base hits and seven RBI over eight games since his return from the injury. Overall, the third baseman is at a .238/.292/.373 slash line with 11 homers, 50 RBI, 47 runs scored and three steals over 104 contests. Barring a massive surge this week, Arenado will finish the season with an OPS under .700 for the first time in his career.