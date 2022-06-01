Arenado went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

Arenado gave the Cardinals a 3-1 lead with a two-run blast off Padres starter Yu Darvish in the sixth inning. In the eighth, Arenado added an RBI single to pad the lead. The third baseman has multiple hits in each of the last two games since he snapped an 0-for-17 skid. He's slashing .281/.350/.522 with 10 homers, 35 RBI, 22 runs scored and 13 doubles in 200 plate appearances. He's also been caught stealing twice.