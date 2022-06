Arenado went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Saturday's 11-2 rout of the Red Sox.

Arenado kicked off a big offensive day for the Cardinals with a two-run homer to left field in the first inning. He later plated the team's 10th run with a single in the sixth. Arenado has gone deep in each of his past two games following a 25-game cold stretch during which he hit only two long balls and batted a paltry .221.