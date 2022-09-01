Arenado went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and a double in Wednesday's extra-innings victory over the Reds.

Arenado launched a two-run blast off Mike Minor in the top of the fourth, tying the game at 2-2. He later added a double in his next at-bat in the sixth frame. The long ball was his 36th of the year and third in his last seven games. The third baseman has now recorded at least one hit in 13 of his last 15 games, batting .377 with three homers, eight doubles, 16 RBI, six runs and a stolen base over that stretch.