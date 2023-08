Arenado went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

The Cardinals raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, with Arenado's homer a major factor in that. He saw a 10-game hitting streak end in Monday's contest, but he's still hitting a sharp .365 with three homers over 12 games in August. The third baseman is slashing .289/.336/.516 with 25 long balls, 84 RBI, 57 runs scored and two stolen bases over 114 contests in a near-everyday role this season.