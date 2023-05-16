Arenado went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and four total RBI in Monday 18-1 thrashing of the Brewers.

Arenado set the tone early for St. Louis, mashing a three-run homer off Freddy Peralta in the first inning. The long ball extended his streak of games with a home run to four, and he's batting a red-hot .529 (9-for-17) over that stretch with four homers, 11 RBI and five runs. Arenado was batting just .239 through the end of April, but he's raised his average 25 points to .264 with an excellent first half of May.