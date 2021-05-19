Arenado went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

He kick-started the Cards' offense with a first-inning blast off JT Brubaker. Arenado has gone yard in four straight games, giving him 10 homers on the season along with a .307/.362/.583 that is right in line with the numbers from his Rockies days.