Arenado went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in a 9-1 win in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.

Arenado got St. Louis on the board with a two-run blast in the first inning. He also drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to pad the lead. The third baseman was kept quieter in the nightcap, going 1-for-3 in a 1-0 loss. The 30-year-old entered Sunday on an 0-for-18 skid at the plate. He's slashing .271/.320/.502 with 13 long balls, 47 RBI and 34 runs scored across 291 plate appearances.