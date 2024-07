Arenado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

Arenado showed some veteran savvy, opening the scoring with his fifth-inning solo shot off Pirates wunderkind Paul Skenes. While Arenado is just 3-for-18 over five games since the All-Star break, two of those hits have landed over the fence. The third baseman is up to 10 long balls, 42 RBI, 40 runs scored, 14 doubles and one stolen base while slashing .265/.319/.387 through 95 contests.