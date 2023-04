Arenado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Rockies.

Arenado has driven in multiple runs three times in his last five games. He's been excellent as usual to begin 2023, hitting safely in 11 of 12 games to start the season. The third baseman is slashing .327/.382/.490 with two homers, 13 RBI, six runs scored and two doubles through 55 plate appearances.