Arenado went 2-for-3 with a homer, two walks, three RBI and two runs scored in a 10-1 win Friday in Milwaukee.

Arenado has been on an absolute tear to start 2022, hitting safely in every game and having multiple RBI in all but one appearance. The six-time All-Star walked and scored in the first, had an RBI single in the second, and capped off the night with a two-run homer in the ninth. He now has seven extra-base hits, 12 RBI and an amazing 1.087 SLG on the young season.