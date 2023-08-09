Arenado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss against the Rays.

Arenado opened the scoring Tuesday with a solo homer off Zach Eflin in the second inning. The All-Star third baseman has hits in six straight contests, going 8-for-25 (.320) with a pair of home runs in that span. Overall, Arenado's slashing .282/.330/.513 with 24 homers, 80 RBI and 52 runs scored across 460 plate appearances this season.