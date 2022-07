Arenado went 2-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Phillies.

Arenado hit a two-run home run that scored Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning, then launched a go-ahead solo shot in the ninth that turned out to be the game-winner. The two-home run performance took his season total up to 17. The third baseman has six hits in his last twelve at-bats, taking his batting average from .278 up to .291 in the process.