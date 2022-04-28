Arenado has been issued a two-game suspension for his role in a bench-clearing brawl Wednesday against the Mets, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

It seems likely that Arenado will appeal his two-game ban since the Cardinals haven't removed him from Thursday's lineup against the Diamondbacks. He's gone 5-for-18 with a double, three RBI, a run and three walks in his last five appearances.