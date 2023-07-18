Arenado went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI in a 6-4 win against Miami on Monday.
Arenado plated the majority of the Cardinals' runs in the contest, notching an RBI single in the third inning, a sacrifice fly in the fifth and a two-run double in the sixth. The veteran third baseman tied a season high with the four RBI, and he's accomplished that feat four different times during the campaign. Arenado is enjoying a very productive July, slashing .340/.393/.745 with four homers, seven doubles, 14 RBI and nine runs over 13 games.
