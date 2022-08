Arenado went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI in a 9-5 victory against Colorado on Wednesday.

Arenado got the scoring started for St. Louis with a first-inning, run-scoring double. He plated another run in the sixth with a solo homer to left field. Arenado has hit safely in eight straight games and is batting .467 (14-for-30) with with four homers and 11 RBI over that stretch.