Arenado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's victory over the Marlins.

Arenado took Eury Perez yard for a solo shot in the sixth inning, moving his season total to 17 with three games left before the All-Star break. His home run total ranks fourth among third basemen while Arenado is third at the position in batting average (.280). The 32-year-old has been red-hot from the plate across his last nine games, going 12-for-30 (.400) with eight RBI and seven runs scored.