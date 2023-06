Arenado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-4 win over the Reds.

Arenado got the Cardinals off to a good start with his first-inning blast. He's starting to get back into a rhythm in June, going 9-for-26 (.346) with three homers and seven RBI over his last seven games. The third baseman is up to a .272/.319/.469 slash line with 12 homers, 43 RBI, 29 runs scored and two stolen bases through 61 contests this season.