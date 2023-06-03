Arenado went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Pirates.
The Cardinals did all their scoring in the third inning, and Arenado hammered a Roansy Contreras fastball to right-center field to give his team a 5-0 lead the bullpen couldn't hold. The third baseman has seven hits, including three extra-base hits, in his last four games, and since the beginning of May he's slashing .305/.353/.590 with eight of his 10 homers on the season as he puts a sluggish start to 2023 behind him.
