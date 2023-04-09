Arenado went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Brewers.

His two-run blast in the third inning off Eric Lauer gave the Cards a 4-0 lead, but more importantly it gave Arenado his first homer of the year and the 300th of his career. The third baseman joined a very exclusive club in the process, becoming just the eighth player in MLB history with 300 home runs and 10 Gold Gloves -- a group that features Hall of Famers Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Mike Schmidt, Al Kaline, Johnny Bench and Ivan Rodriguez, as well as a likely future Hall of Famer in Andruw Jones. The 31-year-old Arenado is having a strong start to the season, batting .364 (12-for-33) with four runs and eight RBI in eight games.