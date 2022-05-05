Arenado went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI during Wednesday's 10-0 win over the Royals.

The 31-year-old went deep off Kris Bubic with two runners on during the first inning, and he also delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded in the seventh. It's already Arenado's eighth multi-hit game of the season, and he ranks second in MLB with 23 RBI and tied for fifth with seven home runs.