Arenado was removed from Wednesday's game in Miami after being hit by a pitch on the right elbow, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. He went 2-for-3 with his first stolen base of the season and a run scored prior to exiting the game.

A Huascar Brazoban offering in the top of the eighth inning caught Arenado, who went down in a heap. He looked to be in considerable pain and eventually exited the field with a trainer. The Cardinals should have more on his condition shortly.