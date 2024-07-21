Arenado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-2 loss to Atlanta in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Arenado also went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in the nightcap, a 9-5 win for St. Louis. The third baseman continues to hit well in July -- he's batting .310 over 15 contests, though just three of his 18 hits this month have gone for extra bases. Overall, he's at a .270/.323/.386 slash line with nine homers, 41 RBI, 39 runs scored, one stolen base and 14 doubles through 92 games.